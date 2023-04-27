Indus Towers in talks with Voda Idea to expedite past dues, current payment plan to continue in FY24

Indus Towers in talks with Voda Idea to expedite past dues, current payment plan to continue in FY243 min read 27 Apr 2023, 10:09 PM IST
- Top executives at the tower company said that the agreement between Vodafone Idea and Indus Towers to pay the latter in installments would continue in FY24 and no fresh payment plan was under discussions
NEW DELHI : India’s largest mobile phone tower provider said that it had received a significant portion of dues from Vodafone Idea for the January-March quarter, even as it was engaged with the third largest carrier for recovering dues dating prior December 2022 according to an ongoing payment plan.
