Indus Towers in talks with Voda Idea to expedite past dues, current payment plan to continue in FY24

In December 2022, Vodafone Idea sought easier payment terms from Indus Towers, including additional time and partial payment of its outstanding dues, since its plans to raise funds of over ₹20,000 crore did not materialise. Vodafone Idea had said that a funding plan was under discussion with its lenders and it had agreed to a payment plan with Indus to pay part of the monthly billing till December 2022 and 100% of the amounts billed from January 2023 onwards, which will be adjusted against the outstanding trade receivables. The dues outstanding as on December 31, 2022, Vodafone Idea agreed to pay the dues between January 2023 and July 2023.