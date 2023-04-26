Indus Towers profit drops 23% to Rs1,399 crore in Q4 FY232 min read 26 Apr 2023, 10:47 PM IST
- Indus Towers MD and CEO Prachur Sah says the rapid pace of 5G rollouts and new tower rollouts supported by its major customer’s focus on expansion are expected to act as strong levers of growth for the foreseeable future
NEW DELHI : Indus Towers reported a 23% fall in profit for the quarter ended March 2023 to ₹1,399 crore versus ₹1,828 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year, while revenues declined by 5% in the period to ₹6,752 crore from ₹7,116 crore.
