Indus Towers profit drops 23% to Rs1,399 crore in Q4 FY23

Revenue for the full year stood at ₹28,382 crore, up 2% from the year before. India’s largest mobile phone tower provider made provisions of ₹5307.7 crore against doubtful debt and advances for FY23 while for the quarter ended March, it made provisions of ₹35.4 crore. The provisions made an impact on the company’s cash flows as operating free cash flow during the quarter fell by 58% on-year to ₹1155 crore and adjusted fund from operations fell by 23% on-year to ₹2464 crore.

