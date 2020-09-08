Inside Reliance Jio’s game plan for 5G

“The whole 5G core is a sham," Jamadagni said. “Why should I be willing to pay 500 million to 1 billion dollars for it? Why would I want to deploy it?" he asked. 5G core is functionally the same thing as a 4G core—especially if you virtualize it—and brings no additional benefits, he claimed. “You please advance in your technology. We want to be behind. We are happy with being behind. If it takes a billion dollars, we are perfectly happy being behind," he said, in reference to 5G core.