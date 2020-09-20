"The broadband internet subscriber base increased by 3.85 per cent from 661.94 million at the end of December 2019 to 687.44 million at the end of March 2020," said the Trai report titled 'Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators, January-March, 2020'. Internet access with a minimum capacity of 512 kilobits per second or more is defined as broadband connectivity, while narrowband refers to net access with lesser speed.