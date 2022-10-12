iPhones to be 5G-ready in India by December: Apple2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 02:20 PM IST
- Samsung India said that the brand was working with carriers and that it will roll out OTA updates across all its 5G devices by mid-November.
New Delhi: iPhones in India will get software updates to enable 5G usage by December, the Cupertino-based smartphone maker said in a statement, even as top officials from the department of telecom and ministry of electronics and information technology met with telcos and smartphone makers to prioritise early adoption of 5G in India.