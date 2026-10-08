'Is Ambani the real boss of India?': Musk questions Starlink licence delay

A day after his 'oligarch' jibe, Elon Musk has questioned why Starlink is yet to receive approval to operate in India, despite claiming that the satellite internet company has spent five years complying with the country's laws and government requirements.

"Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license?" Musk said in a post on X.

He then questioned whether Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani was behind the delay, asking: "Is Ambani the real boss of India?"

The world's richest man said while replying to a post on X.

Musk's 'certain oligarchs' jibe Earlier on Wednesday, the US business tycoon in a post on X alleged that "certain oligarchs" have blocked his company's satellite communication services in India to maintain their monopoly in the country.

"Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are... This is a crime against the people of India!" Musk wrote.

In a series of posts, he claimed that Starlink would enable high-speed and affordable internet connectivity for people who can't afford the current prices or those without a mobile connection.

Musk says Starlink will be of great help In another post earlier today, Musk reiterated the need for Starlink services in India. In his post he wrote: "Starlink will be of great help to areas of India that have bad or no Internet and even no mobile coverage. No country has perfect coverage, including America, but Starlink can fill in the coverage gaps for those who most need it."

He also shared posts by people who were complaining about the telecom services in their areas.

India slam's Musk Meanwhile, the Indian government in a statement has slammed the world's first trillionaire over his allegations. The government said that every satcom licensee in the country must demonstrate compliance with security norms.

"The suggestion that the framework or its application is unfair or discriminatory is baseless and misconceived," the Ministry of Communications said without naming Musk.

The ministry said, "The Government has put in place a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services."