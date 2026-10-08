'Is Ambani the real boss of India?': Musk questions Starlink licence delay

A day after his 'oligarch' jibe, Elon Musk has questioned why Starlink is yet to receive approval to operate in India, despite claiming that the satellite internet company has spent five years complying with the country's laws and government requirements.
"Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license?" Musk said in a post on X.
He then questioned whether Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani was behind the delay, asking: "Is Ambani the real boss of India?"
The world's richest man said while replying to a post on X.
Earlier on Wednesday, the US business tycoon in a post on X alleged that "certain oligarchs" have blocked his company's satellite communication services in India to maintain their monopoly in the country.
"Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are... This is a crime against the people of India!" Musk wrote.
In a series of posts, he claimed that Starlink would enable high-speed and affordable internet connectivity for people who can't afford the current prices or those without a mobile connection.
In another post earlier today, Musk reiterated the need for Starlink services in India. In his post he wrote: "Starlink will be of great help to areas of India that have bad or no Internet and even no mobile coverage. No country has perfect coverage, including America, but Starlink can fill in the coverage gaps for those who most need it."
He also shared posts by people who were complaining about the telecom services in their areas.
Meanwhile, the Indian government in a statement has slammed the world's first trillionaire over his allegations. The government said that every satcom licensee in the country must demonstrate compliance with security norms.
"The suggestion that the framework or its application is unfair or discriminatory is baseless and misconceived," the Ministry of Communications said without naming Musk.
The ministry said, "The Government has put in place a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services."
The statement added that the security assessment is currently underway for all three licensees sought by Starlink.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.