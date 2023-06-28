Jio, Airtel add 35 lakh new subscribers, Vi loses 29 lakh subscribers in April: Trai

Jio, Airtel add 35 lakh new subscribers, Vi loses 29 lakh subscribers in April: Trai1 min read 28 Jun 2023, 09:51 PM IST
Reliance Jio continued to cement its domination in the telecom industry by adding 33 lakh net subscribers in the month of April, whereas Airtel added only 1.8 lakh subscribers over the same period
New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released the Broadband and Telephone subscribers' data for the month of April 2023. Reliance Jio and Airtel were the biggest gainers in subscriber count with 35 lakh new subscribers added between them, while Vodafone Idea lost 29.9 lakh subscribers over the period.
