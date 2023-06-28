Jio, Airtel add 35 lakh new subscribers, Vi loses 29 lakh subscribers in April: Trai

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released the Broadband and Telephone subscribers' data for the month of April 2023. Reliance Jio and Airtel were the biggest gainers in subscriber count with 35 lakh new subscribers added between them, while Vodafone Idea lost 29.9 lakh subscribers over the period.

India’s largest telco Reliance Jio continued to cement its domination in the telecom industry adding 33 lakh net subscribers in the month of April, whereas Airtel added only 1.8 lakh subscribers over the same period.

At the end of the month, Jio's subscribers tally stood at 44 crore, while Bharti Airtel's meager gain in subscriber tally took it to 37 crore.

However, Vodafone saw a huge decline of 29.9 lakh in its overall subscriber base taking it to a total of 23.44 crore subscribers.

The TRAI data also stated that the total broadband subscribers of 850.94 million, registering a total gain of 0.52% during the month. In total the top five service providers constituted 98.39% market share at April end.

The list included Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd at 441.92 million, Bharti Airtel at 244.37 million, Vodafone Idea at 123.58 million, BSNL at 25.26 million, and Atria Convergence at 2.14 million.

The data also showed that the wireline segment cumulatively gained some 9.7 lakh subscribers registering a 3.44% gain, while the wireless segment saw a decline of around 7.96 lakh subscribers, registering a 0.07% decline over the month. The industry in total saw a 0.02% growth in total telephone subscribers over the month, with wireless registering a 0.07% decline in this segment also.

“The private access service providers held 90.80% market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers had a market share of only 9.20%," said the statement.