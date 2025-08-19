Jio, Airtel mute entry-level plans. Another round of tariff hikes on cards?
Jatin Grover 5 min read 19 Aug 2025, 08:55 PM IST
Summary
Telecom giants Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are shaking up their entry-level prepaid plans, signaling a shift towards higher data packages. Analysts suggest this move could lead to an increase in tariffs across the industry.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
After Reliance Jio pulled its ₹249 entry-level prepaid plan from online recharge platforms, Bharti Airtel followed suit on Tuesday and discontinued its basic plan.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story