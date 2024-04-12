Jio, Airtel likely to raise prices post 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Everything we know so far
Major telecom operators like Airtel and Jio are expected to raise tariff rates post 2024 Lok Sabha elections according to Antique Stock Broking. Analysts predict a 15 to 17 percent price hike in the telecom industry. Bharti Airtel could benefit the most with ARPU rising to ₹286 by FY 27.
Major telecom operators like Airtel and Jio are likely to raise their tariff rates post the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as per an analyst report from Antique Stock Broking. The largest democracy in the world is set to go to polls in seven phases between April 19 and June 1 with the results being declared on June 1.