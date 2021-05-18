Jio, Airtel must hike tariff to sustain revenue growth

“Network cost rose 30% in FY21 to ₹221 billion and, considering the rise in payment to tower and fiber InvIT (infrastructure investment trusts), we estimate network cost inflation to remain high even in the next two years, not considering the 5G rollout…We see Jio running a risk of significant earnings decline in FY22. We believe the company will also need tariff hikes to maintain earnings growth momentum," ICICI Securities said in a report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}