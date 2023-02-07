Jio announces launch of True 5G services in 10 more cities across 8 states

Reliance Jio announced on Tuesday the launch of its True5G services in 10 cities across 8 states including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. With the new additions, the total count of cities with Jio 5G services reaches 236.

The company invited the users in these cities for the Jio Welcome Offer which offers unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speed, according to the statement released on Tuesday.

Jio called the new introduction important for tourism, commerce as well for educational purposes. "We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G services in these 10 cities across eight states. With this launch, Jio users across 236 cities can enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G in the new year 2023. These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country," a company spokesperson said.

The 10 cities include Hindupur, Madanapalle, and Proddatur in Andhra Pradesh; Raigarh in Chhattisgarh; Talcher in Odisha; Patiala in Punjab; Alwar in Rajasthan; Mancherial in Telangana; Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

The company spokesperson added that with the launch of True5G services, the residents of the area will get the best telecommunication services and the faster internet will facilitate growth in areas of e-governance, education, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Jio also expressed gratitude towards the governments of the 8 states for their efforts to push for the digitization of the country.

"We are grateful to the State Governments of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand for their continuous support in our quest to digitize the region," the company spokesperson added.

The new addition by Jio comes as the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced while presenting the Budget 2023-24 that India will set up 100 labs for development of applications using 5G services in areas, including smart classrooms, healthcare and smart cities.

“One hundred labs for developing applications using 5G services will be set up in engineering institutions to realise a new range of opportunities, business models, and employment potential. The labs will cover, among others, applications such as smart classrooms, precision farming, intelligent transport systems, and health care applications," the finance minister said.

(With inputs from ANI)