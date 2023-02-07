Jio announces launch of True 5G services in 10 more cities across 8 states
- With the new additions, the total count of cities with Jio 5G services reaches 236
- Jio also expressed gratitude towards the governments of the 8 states for their efforts to push the digitization of the country
Reliance Jio announced on Tuesday the launch of its True5G services in 10 cities across 8 states including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. With the new additions, the total count of cities with Jio 5G services reaches 236.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×