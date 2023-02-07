Jio announces launch of True 5G services in 10 more cities across 8 states

Jio called the new introduction important for tourism, commerce as well for educational purposes. "We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G services in these 10 cities across eight states. With this launch, Jio users across 236 cities can enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G in the new year 2023. These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country," a company spokesperson said.

