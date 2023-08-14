Jio announces nationwide rollout of 5G-based connectivity using 26 ghz mm-wave spectrum2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Reliance Jio has completed its 5G roll-out obligations across all regions in India, making it the fastest 5G deployment in the world. The company has a unique combination of low-band, mid-band, and mmWave spectrum, allowing it to provide 5G services to consumers and enterprises.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (“RJIL"), today announced that it has completed its minimum roll-out obligations in each of the 22 Licensed Service Areas (“LSA"), across each of the spectrum bands, ahead of time under the terms of the spectrum allocated to it on 17th August 2022. On 19th July 2023, RJIL had completed submission of the prescribed details towards completion of the Phase 1 minimum roll-out obligation with the Department of Telecommunications (“DoT") Units and by 11th August 2023, necessary DoT testing was completed in all circles.