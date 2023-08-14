Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (“RJIL"), today announced that it has completed its minimum roll-out obligations in each of the 22 Licensed Service Areas (“LSA"), across each of the spectrum bands, ahead of time under the terms of the spectrum allocated to it on 17th August 2022. On 19th July 2023, RJIL had completed submission of the prescribed details towards completion of the Phase 1 minimum roll-out obligation with the Department of Telecommunications (“DoT") Units and by 11th August 2023, necessary DoT testing was completed in all circles.

Jio had acquired a unique combination of low-band, mid-band and mmWave spectrum, which coupled with its deep fibre network and indigenous technology platforms, will enable Jio to provide 5G Everywhere and 5G for all (consumers and enterprises).

Jio has the highest spectrum footprint. Jio also has 1,000 MHz in the millimetre wave band (26 GHz) in each of the 22 circles which will uniquely enable enterprise use cases as well as provide high-quality streaming services.

Jio engineers have worked round the clock to ensure the fastest rollout of its True 5G network, making it the fastest 5G rollout of this scale in the world. This 77th Independence Day, Jio is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with a pan-India rollout of mmWave-based Jio True-5G business connectivity.

Jio believes that the mmWave spectrum with the additional layer of Jio’s True-5G benefits due to StandAlone deployment, is a critical differentiator enabling it to provide 5G-based business-connectivity solution that will address millions of small, medium and large enterprises.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “Honouring our commitment to the Government of India, the Department of Telecommunications and the 1.4 billion Indians towards accelerated roll-out of high-quality 5G services, we are proud to announce that we have taken India to the leadership position globally in speed of roll-out of 5G services. We have of course also completed minimum roll-out obligations for the 5G spectrum allocated to us. Since receiving the 5G spectrum in August last year, our team has been working round the clock to ensure we keep up the pace of 5G roll-out that we had promised to enable pan-India 5G coverage by the end of this year. This is one of the fastest 5G roll-outs of this scale globally and gives India a prominent position on the global 5G map.

The benefits of 5G mmWave include extremely high bandwidth and low latency. This can give enterprises looking to deploy emerging and innovative applications faster speeds and less delay than previous wireless networking technologies. mmWave business solutions will expand the market for leased lines by providing equally dependable fixed-wireless services, thereby digitizing millions of small and medium enterprises with enterprise-grade connectivity and business solutions. This spectrum is capable of providing ultra-high-speed broadband of upto 2 Gbps."