Speaking on the occasion, Mr Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “Honouring our commitment to the Government of India, the Department of Telecommunications and the 1.4 billion Indians towards accelerated roll-out of high-quality 5G services, we are proud to announce that we have taken India to the leadership position globally in speed of roll-out of 5G services. We have of course also completed minimum roll-out obligations for the 5G spectrum allocated to us. Since receiving the 5G spectrum in August last year, our team has been working round the clock to ensure we keep up the pace of 5G roll-out that we had promised to enable pan-India 5G coverage by the end of this year. This is one of the fastest 5G roll-outs of this scale globally and gives India a prominent position on the global 5G map.

