Jio announced a new home broadband “Back-up Plan" on Monday to enable uninterrupted streaming of upcoming Tata IPL tournament besides other content including live sports. In a statement, the company said that the users will get a choice to upgrade the speed (from 10 Mbps to 30 / 100 Mbps) as and when they need it, with 1,2, and 7-day options, at the click of a button.

According to the company, the plan will help homes with an unreliable broadband connection, by providing a 24x7 reliable, always-on backup connectivity. This plan will also act as a catalyst for the unconnected homes, enabling uninterrupted experiences across learning, work, entertainment, and much more, the statement from the company added.

“As India’s largest home broadband service provider, we at Jio understand the customer’s need to remain connected round the clock with dependable broadband connectivity at home. With JioFiber Backup, we want to offer alternate reliable broadband connectivity for homes," a spokesperson from the company said announcing the launch.

“This new concept of a backup connection allows homes to have an alternate broadband connectivity with an assured supply of data at an affordable price," the spokesperson added.

UNLIMITED DATA & VOICE

10 Mbps unlimited home broadband at ₹ 198 per month

198 per month Unlimited landline voice calls

ONE-CLICK SPEED UPGRADE

Upgrade your broadband speed instantly with one-click

1 / 2 / 7 day speed-upgrade vouchers starting at ₹ 21 per day

UNLIMITED ENTERTAINMENT

Upgrade to unlimited entertainment at only ₹ 100 / 200 additional per month

100 / 200 additional per month Watch Tata IPL from multiple camera angles, Live & Free with JioCinema

Up to 550+ Live TV channels

Up to 14 OTT Apps

YouTube, Gaming, hundreds of applications

HOW TO BOOK?

The users can book the back-up connection with any Jio retailer or partner near their homes at only ₹99 or can call on 60008 60008 or visit jio.com/fiber to book online .

HOW TO GET A NEW JIO FIBER BACK-UP CONNECTION:

1. Backup plan at ₹1490 - 5 month-service ( ₹990) & installation charges ( ₹500)

2. Entertainment Upgrade at ₹500 / 1,000 - ₹100 / 200 per month for 5 months

3. New JioFiber Back-Up Connection will be available starting 30th March 2023