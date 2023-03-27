Home / Industry / Telecom /  Jio announces new ‘Back-up Plan’ to enable uninterrupted streaming of IPL. Check details
Jio announced a new home broadband “Back-up Plan" on Monday to enable uninterrupted streaming of upcoming Tata IPL tournament besides other content including live sports. In a statement, the company said that the users will get a choice to upgrade the speed (from 10 Mbps to 30 / 100 Mbps) as and when they need it, with 1,2, and 7-day options, at the click of a button.

According to the company, the plan will help homes with an unreliable broadband connection, by providing a 24x7 reliable, always-on backup connectivity. This plan will also act as a catalyst for the unconnected homes, enabling uninterrupted experiences across learning, work, entertainment, and much more, the statement from the company added.

“As India’s largest home broadband service provider, we at Jio understand the customer’s need to remain connected round the clock with dependable broadband connectivity at home. With JioFiber Backup, we want to offer alternate reliable broadband connectivity for homes," a spokesperson from the company said announcing the launch.

“This new concept of a backup connection allows homes to have an alternate broadband connectivity with an assured supply of data at an affordable price," the spokesperson added.

UNLIMITED DATA & VOICE

  • 10 Mbps unlimited home broadband at 198 per month
  • Unlimited landline voice calls

ONE-CLICK SPEED UPGRADE

  •  Upgrade your broadband speed instantly with one-click
  • 1 / 2 / 7 day speed-upgrade vouchers starting at 21 per day

UNLIMITED ENTERTAINMENT

  • Upgrade to unlimited entertainment at only 100 / 200 additional per month
  •  Watch Tata IPL from multiple camera angles, Live & Free with JioCinema
  • Up to 550+ Live TV channels
  • Up to 14 OTT Apps
  • YouTube, Gaming, hundreds of applications

HOW TO BOOK?

The users can book the back-up connection with any Jio retailer or partner near their homes at only 99 or can call on 60008 60008 or visit jio.com/fiber to book online . 

HOW TO GET A NEW JIO FIBER BACK-UP CONNECTION:

1. Backup plan at 1490 - 5 month-service ( 990) & installation charges ( 500)

2. Entertainment Upgrade at 500 / 1,000 - 100 / 200 per month for 5 months

3. New JioFiber Back-Up Connection will be available starting 30th March 2023

 

 

 

