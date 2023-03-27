Jio announced a new home broadband “Back-up Plan" on Monday to enable uninterrupted streaming of upcoming Tata IPL tournament besides other content including live sports. In a statement, the company said that the users will get a choice to upgrade the speed (from 10 Mbps to 30 / 100 Mbps) as and when they need it, with 1,2, and 7-day options, at the click of a button.

