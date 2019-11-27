Jio becomes largest revenue generating telecom company in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD : Reliance Jio's revenue from Gujarat circle totalled ₹685.54 crore for the quarter ended September, making it the largest revenue generating telecom company within three years of starting operations.

Vodafone Idea had the largest customer market share in Gujarat but witnessed a fall of 2.7 per cent in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) from ₹643.53 crore in the June quarter to ₹626.12 crore in the September quarter.

Similarly, Bharti Airtel witnessed a flat growth with AGR falling from ₹173.2 crore in the June quarter to ₹172.84 crore in the September quarter.

Data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed that total AGR of all telecom companies in Gujarat increased by 3.82 per cent due to strong performance by Jio and BSNL which posted double digit growth in AGR.

During the June quarter, the AGR of Jio was ₹617.65 crore which increased by 11 per cent to ₹685.54 crore in the quarter ending September. Similarly, BSNL's AGR in the June quarter was ₹70.97 crore which increased by 11 per cent to ₹78.8 crore in the September quarter.

The total AGR of all telecom companies in Gujarat circle increased by 3.82 per cent from ₹1,529.87 crore in the quarter ended June to ₹1,588.37 crore.

Of the total AGR in the quarter ended September, Jio's share was the largest with 43.8 per cent followed by Vodafone Idea with 40 per cent, Bharti Airtel with 11 per cent and BSNL with 5 per cent.

TRAI data also showed that total mobile subscriptions increased to 6.87 crore users in Gujarat circle during September.

Jio added 3.6 lakh users and BSNL posted growth of over 5,700 users in the circle. Vodafone Idea lost 2.71 lakh users followed by loss of over 67,000 users by Bharti Airtel in Gujarat.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.