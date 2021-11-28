Jio bites the bullet, raises prepaid tariffs by 20%1 min read . 08:36 PM IST
- Jio's move comes days after its rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea raised tariffs by 20-25%
MUMBAI : Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm has increased its prepaid tariffs by 20%, the company said in a statement on Sunday. The new unlimited plans will come in effect from 1 December.
Jio's move comes days after its rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea raised tariffs by 20-25%.
With this, all the three major private telecom operators have now revised tariffs citing the need for a higher average revenue per user (Arpu).
The company, in a statement, said, “In line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with a true digital life, Jio today announced its new unlimited plans."
"These plans will provide the best value in the industry," Jio said in a statement, adding that the plans, all offering unlimited voice calls, now start from ₹155 for 2 GB data per month with a validity of 28 days, against ₹129 earlier and goes up to ₹2,879 that offers 2 GB/day of data with a validity of 365 days, from ₹2399 earlier.
Last week, Airtel announced 20-25% tariff hikes for various prepaid offerings, including tariffed voice plans, unlimited voice bundles and data top-ups.
While announcing revision in tariffs, Airtel in a statement had said it has always maintained that the mobile ARPU needs to be at ₹200 and ultimately at ₹300 to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model.
Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea has also announced an increase in mobile call and data tariffs across plans by 18-25% for prepaid customers, with effect from 25 November.
