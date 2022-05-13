Jio breaks 3-month streak, gains 1.2 million subscribers in March

Jio had lost 3.6 million customers and Vodafone Idea lost 1.5 million in February, while in January, Jio and Vodafone Idea lost 9.3 million and 300,000 users, respectively. In December, Jio lost more than 13 million customers, its sharpest fall in subscriber base due to the impact of SIM consolidation stemming from tariff hike of 20-25% done in November last year.

