NEW DELHI : As Reliance Jio gears up to launch its much-awaited Jio Fiber on September 5, the telecom operator is offering free installation of its broadband service to all its customers.

"As part of our initial roll out we are offering complimentary JioFiber installation and connection to all our customers. Other than the refundable security deposit, as of now there are no additional installation charges," Jio said on its website.

Jio has already started online registrations of its broadband services, which has been renamed from Jio GigaFiber to Jio Fiber. After its commercial launch on Thursday, Jio Fiber will offer a speed of at least 100 Mbps with a maximum limit of 1 Gbps.

Although Jio is not taking any installation charges but there is a refundable security deposit of ₹2,500 taken for the Jio Fiber router, also known as ONT device.

Using Fiber to the Home (FTTH) technology, JioFiber's full bouquet of services are delivered through a single fiber optic cable. Jio Fiber’s ultra-fast download and upload speeds enable seamless UHD video services, video conferencing and a variety of camera applications.

Typically the WiFi coverage provided by the Jio Home Gateway comfortably covers an open area of approximately 1,000 square feet.

Jio Fiber Plans:

Jio Fiber broadband plans will begin from ₹700 monthly and go up as high as ₹10,000 for premium users. "Currently our JioFiber services are prepaid. We plan to launch the JioFiber Post-paid in due course of time," Jio said. Further details about the plans will be announced later this week.

How to apply for Jio Fiber broadband connection:

Jio has opened entries for application on its website since last year and so far over 15 million people have registered interest for getting a Jio Fiber connection. Jio services are being launched across India in nearly 1,600 towns.

Those who are yet to apply for the Jio Fiber broadband service can express an interest on its website by giving their address.