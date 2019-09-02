NEW DELHI :

With superfast internet speeds varying in between 100 Mbps and 1 Gbps, Reliance Jio's much-awaited Jio Fiber broadband service will be launched across India this week on September 5.

Reliance Jio Fiber broadband services will be available across 1,600 towns from the first day of its commercial launch on September 5. Under a free preview offer, the telecom operator has been conducting trials of the Jio Fiber service in several cities.

Jio Fiber broadband plans:

Jio Fiber broadband plans will begin from ₹700 a month and will go up to ₹10,000 monthly. Precise details about the broadband plans have, however, not been announced yet. Earlier, a Reliance Jio official had hinted that the cable TV subscription might not be part of the ₹700- ₹10,000 plan, according to a PTI report.

Jio subscribers might have to pay separately for getting the TV services which will be delivered either through the cable fibre or by getting a DTH service. As announced by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani in last month's AGM, the broadband plans will come bundled with subscriptions to most leading premium Over The Top (OTT) applications.

Jio Fiber broadband application process:

Since 15 August 2018, Jio has been inviting registrations of interest from across India so that it could prioritise Jio Fiber rollout into localities with the highest interest. Jio has so far received over 15 million registrations from nearly 1,600 towns.

Those who are yet to apply for the Jio Fiber service can express an interest on its website by giving their address.

Jio Fiber charges:

Reliance Jio has announced that it is not taking installation charges as part of its initial rollout plan. "As part of our initial roll out we are offering complimentary JioFiber installation and connection to all our customers. Other than the refundable security deposit, as of now there are no additional installation charges," says a note on Jio website.

Jio Fiber customers will also get an additional landline phone free of cost.

Jio TV set-top box:

Jio set-top-box can accept broadcast cable TV signals from its LCO partners. Jio Fiber customers who opt for annual plans called "Jio-Forever plans" will get an HD (High Definition) or 4K LED television and a 4K set-top-box for free.

Jio's plan to screen movies on TV sets on the day of its release is planned to be launched in the middle of next year.