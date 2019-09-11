NEW DELHI : Days after Reliance Jio launched Jio Fiber, its triple-play offering of broadband, TV and landline, competitor Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xstream Fibre broadband plans with a similar pricing plan in the upper segment.

Airtel has been offering high-speed broadband services under various pricing plans and data speeds but now for the first time the telecom service provider has come out with a 1 Gbps data plan to take on Jio Fiber head-on.

Airtel's new Xstream Fibre broadband plan:

Airtel Xstream Fibre offers unlimited broadband at a speed of 1 Gbps for a monthly plan of ₹3,999. It also offers unlimited landline calls to anywhere in India.

Unlike Jio Fiber, Airtel doesn't offer gaming, TV video calling facilities or a 32 inch HD TV. However, the Airtel broadband plan comes with a three-month subscription to Netflix, one-year Amazon Prime membership and access to premium content from ZEE5 and Airtel Xstream app.

Starting today, Airtel Xstream Fibre service is available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur and Ahmedabad. Over the coming months, Airtel Xstream Fibre will be rolled out in more markets.

“With growing proliferation of 4K HD content, high end online gaming and IoT, we have introduced the 1Gbps Airtel Xstream Fibre for connected homes and premises where multiple users and devices are online concurrently," Sameer Batra, CEO – Broadband, Bharti Airtel said.

Jio Fiber broadband plan:

Jio Fiber's monthly plans begin from ₹699 and go up to ₹8,499 with varying data speeds and other offers. Airtel's new plan competes with Jio Fiber platinum plan that also comes at a monthly price of ₹3,999 with 1 Gbps broadband speed and unlimited (upto 2,500 GB) data and free voice calls anywhere in India.

Jio is also giving TV video calling facility, VR experience, and gaming options to its consumers in this plan. From the middle of next year, as announced by RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, Jio will also offer first-day first-show movies.

Besides Jio Home Gateway worth ₹5,000, you also get a Jio 4K set-top box worth ₹6,400, besides an annual subscription to OTT apps.