New Delhi: Plans and tariffs of Reliance Jio's fibre-based broadband services are "non-disruptive" and "unlikely to shake things up" the way they did in wireless space, according to CRISIL Research.

"CRISIL Research believes the plans are unlikely to lead to a significant churn in the market," the report said.

On September 5, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio had announced launch of its fibre-based broadband service, offering minimum internet speed of 100 Mbps for 699 a month. JioFiber will offer free voice calling anywhere in the country, unlimited data and video conferencing. Annual subscribers will get 4K set top box, for streaming TV channels, free while a 4K television set would be complimentary with plans with higher payouts such as 'Gold' and above.

"The lack of pricing aggression and non-attractive bundled pricing would result in limited disruption in the under-penetrated wired broadband market. Further, higher non-refundable deposit fee of 2,500 and additional cost for premium content would also dampen prospects," the report said.

It noted that consolidation in the sector is some time away."Further, emerging developments in terms of pricing in the television distribution space will remain a monitorable. So intense attrition is unlikely in the road ahead," it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.


RELATED STORIES
Jio has announced launch of the service across 1,600 cities. (Reuters)

Jio Fiber prices are 35-45% lower than competitors

2 min read . 06 Sep 2019
The Jio Fiber broadband plan will start from ₹699 per month and go up to ₹8,499 per month.

Reliance Jio's 1,299 Fiber Gold Plan offers 60 cm HD TV

1 min read . 06 Sep 2019
Jio Fiber customers subscribing to ₹699 plan will get three month complimentary access to Jio Cinema and Jio Saavn.

Jio Fiber 699 plan: Data and set-top box offers, speed, security deposit

1 min read . 06 Sep 2019
Jio Fibre broadband is offering minimum internet speed of 100 Mbps for ₹699 a month.

Jio Fiber broadband services launched in 1,600 cities, plans start from 699

2 min read . 06 Sep 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue