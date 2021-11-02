The Jio network has been connected via three fiber routes in Ladakh - Leh-Srinagar, Leh-Manali (Himachal Pradesh), and Leh-Gurez - to build redundancy. The Leh-Gurez route is expected to be up and running soon. Leh-Manali route is on Raman Amplifier technology which has been used for fiber connectivity on land for the first time.

