Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd is in favour of rationalizing the huge differences between standard rates and pack tariffs offered under international mobile roaming (IMR) services, but Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd think the otherwise as it may impact the interest of consumers. This could be seen as another point of contention in the bitter tariff war going among the three telcos since the launch of Mukesh Ambani-led Jio in 2016.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in May had floated a consultation paper on ‘Regulation of International Mobile Roaming Services’, pointing at the significant divergence between standard rates and pack tariffs, among several other issues that lead to bill shocks to consumers on international roaming.

For instance, telcos offer standard rate of ₹90 per minute for incoming calls while roaming in the US and calls to India cost ₹180 per minute. But one-day pack with unlimited incoming calls and 100 minutes of calls to India is being offered at ₹575, Trai said in its paper, which was for open to comments from stakeholders till 7 July.

“Even a cursory glance of tariff offerings of all the TSPs (telecom service providers) show that standard rates are significantly higher than the rates offered under the IR (international roaming) packs," Trai added.

However, all three telcos recommended that international roaming charges should not be regulated and any intervention by Trai may limit the scope of improvement in these services given the complex structure of such tariffs involving deals and negotiations with many foreign operators.

Trai should focus on proactive information and consumer awareness instead of restricting voluntary usage of IMR. “We submit that the flexibility of designing tariff plans should be left to market forces while selection of a suitable plan should be left at discretion of the consumer," Jio said in its reply to the consultation paper.

As far as the difference in standard rates and pack tariffs is concerned, Vodafone Idea said it has a strong “economic/commercial rationale to merit such a distinction" as the services are provided to various segments of consumers.

“In US, only we have proportion of 65% of postpaid customers who are actually roaming on IR packs and 35% on standard rates. In case of prepaid customers, out of actual roamers, 80% are on standard rates and only 20% are on IR packs," Vodafone Idea said.

Bharti Airtel said, to protect its consumers from standard rates, it has ‘Roam Without Fear’ plan that prevents accidental usage of data by barring consumers from using the service beyond their daily pack limit.

“In our view, rationalization of standard rates doesn’t impact the as they are already protected with the measures undertaken by us," Airtel said in its comments.

The telcos also said they are already following various other measures mentioned in the consultation paper including communicating all details of activation and applicable tariff immediately by SMS (short message service) or e-mail once a plan is selected by a subscriber, and regulatory intervention may not be required in this case.

