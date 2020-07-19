Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd is in favour of rationalizing the huge differences between standard rates and pack tariffs offered under international mobile roaming (IMR) services, but Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd think the otherwise as it may impact the interest of consumers. This could be seen as another point of contention in the bitter tariff war going among the three telcos since the launch of Mukesh Ambani-led Jio in 2016.