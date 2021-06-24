Tech giant Google and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, today, announced the co-developed smartphone they had first announced last year. The companies claim that the device, called JioPhone Next , supports the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio, as well as the Google Play Store, which offers access to more Android apps. But this may not be enough.

“JioPhone Next is powered by an extremely optimised version of the Android Operating System, that has been jointly developed by Jio and Google, especially for the Indian market," Ambani said during Jio’s annual general meeting (AGM) today.

The JioPhone Next is part of the Rs. 75000 crore investment Google made into Jio Platforms Pvt. Limited last year, and aims to convert the country’s large feature phone user base into smartphone users. While industry estimates say that 50% of India’s mobile phone market still remains in the sub-Rs. 10,000 segments, lack of good options here have kept many users from upgrading from their feature phones.

“It’s not easy to make a phone that’s good quality and still sell it at around Rs. 4000-4500. That’s why we’ve seen brands like Samsung, Xiaomi etc. vacating that segment," said Navkendar Singh, Research Director at the International Data Corporation (IDC), India. “If this JioPhone goes above Rs. 3000-5000, then it’ll not meet the original objective, I feel. The overarching objective is to bring 250-300 million out of the 400-odd feature phone users to smartphones," he said.

Singh and other experts say that feature phone users spend under Rs. 1200 on their phones, and Rs. 40-50 on voice calls per month. Those phones also last longer, and expecting them to make the jump from Rs. 1200 to Rs. 3500-4000 has not happened yet. “ It has not happened even with the (original) JioPhone. By any stretch the JioPhone should not be called a success. If this base is 400-450 million, they have sold a maximum of 10 crore devices, which should not be a success parameter for Jio," said Singh.

Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint, pointed out that Jio could sweeten the pot by bundling other services, but reiterated that pricing will remain important. “The software features and other things we’re considering here are post purchase behaviour. Only when you buy a JioPhone Next will you come to know whether the software optimization is working, and how the experience is on its low end hardware, limited memory, etc," he added.

Further, this is not the first time companies have tried to bring Android smartphones to this affordable range. Google has tried and failed to capitalize on this side of India’s mobile phone market twice. The company had struck deals with homegrown mobile phone makers Micromax, Lava etc. with its Android One program in 2014-15, and with Android Go in 2017.

Pathak pointed out that this is where Jio’s bundling ability will play a big role. The fact that the company already controls the telecom infrastructure and has content assets, should help improve the value proposition than what users got with Android One and Android Go. “That’s the key value that Jio brings to the table," he said.

That said, experts agreed that the existing set of JioPhone users will be the go to market. “Jio has already established itself as a hot favorite among its loyalists. This new offering from Jio and Google will encourage customers to switch to this device due to the trust value behind it," said Nakul Kumar, COO and co-founder of re-commerce firm Cashify. “Brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Lava, & Micromax may face significant impact from this new made-in-India competition since they mostly dominate this price bracket," he added.

