Reliance Jio on Saturday introduced five new prepaid plans with 'no daily limit' with validity ranging from 15 days to a year.

As per plans listed on its website, Jio has introduced these new plans with validity of 15 days, 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, 365 days. These five plans will offer uncapped data and unlimited free voice calls for their validity periods. Jio Freedom plans will bring more options for digital life, the company said in a statement.

"They will help high data users enjoy seamless data usage without having to worry about exhausting daily limits while the 30-day validity cycle offers ease of remembering the recharge date," Jio said.

Most affordable of the the lot start from ₹127 with 15 days validity. The plan offers 12 GB of uncapped daily data. The next plan comes with a validity of 30 days for ₹247 and brings 25 GB data without a daily FUP limit.

The next plan in the line-up costs ₹447 and is valid for 60 days. This plan comes with 50 GB data with no daily cap. The 90-day validity has been priced at ₹597 and will come with 75 GB of uncapped data.

The costliest Jio Freedom Plan will be valid for 365 days and cost ₹2,397. It will come with 365 GB of data.

The plans also offer access to Jio's information and utility apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews and others.

