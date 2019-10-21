NEW DELHI : Leading telecom operator Reliance Jio today launched Jio 'All-In-One' plans which gives 2GB data everyday alongwith 1,000 minutes of free talktime to non-Jio mobile numbers. Jio to Jio calls remain free, as ever.

Giving consumers the flexibility to choose a plan of their choice, Jio's new plan starts from ₹222 for 1 month, ₹333 for 2 months and ₹444 for 3 months.

In a release, Jio said the new recharge plans are cheaper by at least 20-50% in the market than other rival telecom operators. Jio said other rival telecom operators offer similar packs at ₹249.

Jio customers can also upgrade their existing one-month plan at ₹111 as every ₹111 additional payment over base plan provides 1-month extra service.

When compared to Jio’s existing 1.5GB/day plan, the new plans offer extra GBs at ₹1/GB and free additional 1,000 minutes of offnet IUC (Interconnect Usage Charges) minutes, which would have cost users ₹80 if purchased separately.

For example, at ₹399 (3-month plan), Jio customer pays ₹45 to get 42 GB, which comes at only Re 1/GB.

When compared to Jio’s existing 2GB/day plan, the 3-month 2GB per day pack will now cost only ₹444 instead of 448 earlier. It also comes with additional 1,000 minutes of IUC voice calls which would have come at nearly ₹80 separately.

The 2GB, 2-month plan now costs ₹333 against the earlier cost of ₹396 (198x2). It also comes with an additional 1,000 minutes of IUC voice calls which would have come at nearly ₹80 separately.

IUC voice calls, for which Jio has now started charging at the rate of 6 paise per minute, are calls which are made to other operators. Jio customers can make free voice calls only to other Jio numbers and landline numbers. For calling any mobile number outside of the Jio network like that of Airtel and Vodafone Idea, consumers will have to pay an IUC charge of 6 paise a minute.