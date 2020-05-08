Reliance Jio today launched a series of fresh data add-on prepaid packs in its exiting work-from-home plans. These new add-ons come without daily data capping and can be bought during any time of the month when the existing plan runs out, the telco said in a statement.

The three prepaid add-on packs offer 2GB data per day plans and costs effectively around ₹200 per month. The packs are as follows:

₹151 pack comes with 30GB of data.

₹201 pack comes with 40GB of data.

₹251 pack comes with 50GB of data.

Note that these are add-on packs, which essentially means that these packs can be added to the customer's existing Jio plan lest the existing base plan gets exhausted. The validity of these add-on packs also depend on the validity of the base plan that the customer had chose at time of recharge.

Apart from this, Reliance Jio also announced a new annual pre-paid data plan. The new ₹2,399 plan is an addition to the ₹2,121 plan that provides validity of 336 days. However, the ₹2,399 plan provides a validity of 365 days and offers 2GB of data per day.

The launch of these annual and new data packs comes at a time when most of the users India are working from home due to the lockdown imposed in the country in order to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. The company claims that these new packs are "value-for-money plan for high-data users."

