Jio launches new 2020 annual recharge plan: Data, validity, talktime offers

NEW DELHI : Telecom major Reliance Jio today launched its ‘2020 happy new year offer’ for customers of both smartphones and its JioPhone. Under the limit period offer available for ₹2020 from today, smartphone customers get 1 year of unlimited services. The second offer allows you to buy a new JioPhone for ₹2020 along with unlimited services for a year.

Jio recharge offer for ₹2020:

If you recharge you Jio mobile connection with a ₹2020 recharge, you are entitled to a total of 547.5 GB data for 365 days or 1.5 GB data per day. The annual recharge plan comes with Jio to Jio unlimited calls while 12,000 minutes of talktime to non-Jio mobile will be free.

You also get 100 free SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

The ₹2020 recharge plan is, however, a limited period offer and Jio has not stated its end date.

If you are looking for an annual plan, Jio has another ₹1299 recharge plan which is also valid for 365 days. Although it comes with Jio to Jio unlimited calls and 12,000 minutes of talktime to non-Jio numbers, the data is limited to just 24 GB.

JioPhone offer for ₹2020:

Jio has also launched another offer for JioPhone customers who can get a new handset as well as an annual recharge plan for ₹2020. The data limit is set at 0.5 GB per day while Jio to Jio calls are free while an FUP limit for non-Jio mobile numbers is applicable.