Jio launches ’Phone Call AI’ with features to record, transcribe and translate calls’ at RIL AGM 2024; check details

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled the Jio Phone Call AI feature on 29 August, which will allow users to record, transcribe, and translate phone conversations.

According to JIO, the new groundbreaking feature would enable users to leverage artificial intelligence with every call, enhancing communication, accessibility, and collaboration.

Announcing the new feature at the 47th RIL Annual General Meeting, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) Akash Ambani said, “Excited to talk about a new service that we are developing, that makes using AI as easy as making a phone call. We call this service Jio Phonecall AI, which lets you use AI with every phone call.”

"Jio Phonecall AI can record and store any call in Jio Cloud and automatically transcribe it, which means automatically convert it from voice to text," Akash said.

"It can also summarize the call, and even translate it into another language. This allows anyone to easily capture and access important voice conversations, making them searchable, shareable, and understandable across languages—all with just a few clicks," he added.

With this new feature, Reliance JIO is aiming to make artificial intelligence as easy as dialing a number.

Akash Ambani added that they would provide a dedicated phone number enabling users add to any call, just like adding another participant.

'Phone Call AI' features: Through this 'Phone Call AI', Reliance JIO provides these features.

a) Call recording and storage: The 'Phone Call AI' will automatically record and store phone calls in the Jio Cloud which would provide users with easy access to their past conversations.

b) Transcription: The new feature will help users convert voice into text in real time. This allows users to refer back to important details without replaying the call.

c) Call summarisation: It will help users summarise conversations, and help users quickly understand the key points of any discussion.

d) Transcription: The 'Phone Call AI' of Reliance JIO provides AI support multiple languages, thereby allowing users to translate conversations instantly.

How to use 'Phone Call AI'? 1) To make use of the new feature, users will have to add the JioPhonecall AI number-1-800-732673-during their ongoing call. Following they hear a welcome message, they will have to press #1 to start recording and transcribing the call.

2) The 'Phone Call AI' has the feature to listen and convert the spoken words into text during a conversation. To keep the transparency during calls, the feature periodically announces to the caller that the call is being recorded.

3) When a user wants to pause transcription, they need to dial #2 and resume #1. After the call, the user can end the AI phone call process by pressing #3.

4) The 'Phone Call AI' will save all recordings, transcriptions, summaries, and translations in Jio Cloud, which JIO claims are secure and accessible at any time.

'Phone Call AI' -- JIO Cloud integration: Under the new announcements, JIO users can store their phone call recordings, real-time recordings, and transcriptions in JIOCloud. Jio users' data, including call recordings, transcripts, summaries, and translations, will be securely stored in Jio Cloud.

Among others, Reliance JIO announced they would offer 100 GB free cloud storage privacy and security features to their users under the Jio's Welcome Offer. In the JioCloud, users can also store photos, videos, documents, etc.