Telecom giant Reliance Jio has launched an annual prepaid plan for Rs. 3,499. It is Jio's most expensive recharge plan that provides 3 GB data daily. Post consumption of the daily data, the speed will drop to 64kbps. Jio's annual plan can be found both on the website and the phone.

Jio ₹3,499 plan details

₹3,499 recharge pack comes with a validity of 365 days and offers 3GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls.

Additionally, there’s access to the Jio suite of apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, JioSecurity, and JioNews. This is also the company’s most expensive prepaid plan, as the other 3GB data per day pack from Jio has 84 days validity and cost ₹999.

No third party subscriptions

Jio has not provided subscriptions to any third party OTT platforms unlike the company's Rs. 2,599 annual plan that comes with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Reliance Industries Limited has recently announced, in its 44th AGM, the company's launch of a new, ultra-affordable 4G phone jointly developed with Google called the JioPhone Next.

