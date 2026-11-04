Jio launches ₹15 unlimited 5G data pack: Get 24 hours of high-speed internet; check benefits, validity

Reliance Jio has introduced a new unlimited 5G data pack priced at ₹15, offering subscribers 24 hours of high-speed internet access on its True 5G network. The new recharge option is aimed at users who require additional data for a limited period, particularly for activities involving heavy internet consumption.
Unlike conventional data add-on packs that provide a fixed data allowance, the new ₹15 recharge offers unlimited 5G data throughout its 24-hour validity period. It could benefit subscribers who need additional connectivity for video streaming, online gaming, large downloads and remote working.
The pack is designed to provide short-term access to high-speed mobile internet without requiring users to purchase a more expensive data plan.
The new recharge allows eligible Jio subscribers to use unlimited 5G data for various online activities during the validity period.
Some of the key uses include:
The pack may be particularly useful for subscribers who occasionally need additional high-speed connectivity for work, travel or entertainment.
The newly launched recharge pack costs ₹15 and comes with a validity of 24 hours, or one day.
According to the information provided, the pack is available across all telecom circles in India.
Subscribers can purchase the recharge through multiple channels, including:
The low-cost recharge option gives eligible users the flexibility to purchase additional 5G connectivity whenever they anticipate higher data consumption.
Not every Jio subscriber will automatically be able to access the unlimited 5G benefit.
Users must have a compatible 5G-enabled smartphone and be within an area covered by Jio's True 5G network.
The availability of the service also depends on the subscriber's eligibility under Jio's applicable 5G plan conditions.
Eligible customers can recharge through the MyJio application or other authorised platforms and use the unlimited 5G data benefit for 24 hours.
The new ₹15 pack adds another low-cost option to Jio's data recharge portfolio, particularly for customers seeking temporary access to high-speed internet without purchasing a longer-validity data plan.
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