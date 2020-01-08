Jio launches voice and video call over WiFi networks

NEW DELHI : India’s only profitable telecom operator Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced the launch of voice and video calling service which would run over WiFi networks across the country.

“At this juncture, when an average Jio consumer uses over 900 minutes of voice calls every month, and at a growing base of consumers, the launch of Jio WiFi calling will further enhance every Jio consumer’s voice-calling experience, which is already a benchmark for the industry with India’s-first all VoLTE (voice over LTE) network,". Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said in a statement.

Jio WiFi calling will be enabled pan-India between 7 January and 16 January, and will be compatible with 150 mobile handsets, the company said.

Through this feature, voice and video calls will seamlessly switch-over between VoLTE and WiFi to provide better calling experience.

Last month, Airtel announced that it had launched this service for its customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata and Andhra Pradesh. The service uses WiFi networks to create a separate channel for voice calls and improves calling experience for customers.

