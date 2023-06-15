Business News/ Industry / Telecom/  Jio pips Airtel in revenue market share in Q4 2023: TRAI
Back

Mukesh Ambani's telecom company has pipped rival Bharti Airtel in revenue market share (RMS) in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. Ambani's Reliance Jio Infocmm's gross revenue market share shot up by 13 basis points (bps) to 41.7% between January-March 2023 while Airtel's RMS remained unchanged at 36.5%. Vodafone Idea (vi), the third private telco in the country, lost its RMS by 42 bps to 16.6%, according to data mentioned by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

RMS is a measure of overall telecoms market leadership and its base point is 0.01%.

According to a report by Economic Times, Motilal Oswal said Jio's market share gains are in almost every circle. The Ambani-backed company reported around 20 bp market share revenue in metro -A and B circles. However, Bharti Airtel's share gains in metros/A circles were lower at 10 bp and slid 20 bp in the b circles, Motilal Oswal told ET.

It said Airtel saw a decline in market share gains due to an increase in base tariffs for its 2G packs. Airtel's 2G mobile rates have increased across 22 circles due to a hike in prepaid rates.

Jio added 30.5 lakh mobile subscribers in March while Vi lost 12.12 lakh wireless users during the month, according to TRAI. Sunil Mittal-led telecom company Bharti Airtel onboarded 10.37 lakh mobile subscribers in March, raising its subscriber base to 37.09 crores in March against 36.98 crores in February.

Reliance Jio added 30.5 lakh subscribers in March, as its subscriber count exceeded 43 crore, compared to 42.71 crore in February.

Vodafone Idea -- which trails Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in the mobile market subscriber tally -- lost 12.12 lakh mobile users in March. Vodafone Idea's mobile subscriber base shrunk to 23.67 crore in March, from 23.79 crore in the previous month.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 15 Jun 2023, 06:33 AM IST
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout