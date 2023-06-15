Jio pips Airtel in revenue market share in Q4 2023: TRAI1 min read 15 Jun 2023, 06:31 AM IST
Reliance Jio has overtaken Bharti Airtel in revenue market share in Q4 FY2023, with Jio's RMS rising to 41.7%, up 13 basis points (bps), while Airtel's remained unchanged at 36.5%
Mukesh Ambani's telecom company has pipped rival Bharti Airtel in revenue market share (RMS) in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. Ambani's Reliance Jio Infocmm's gross revenue market share shot up by 13 basis points (bps) to 41.7% between January-March 2023 while Airtel's RMS remained unchanged at 36.5%. Vodafone Idea (vi), the third private telco in the country, lost its RMS by 42 bps to 16.6%, according to data mentioned by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
