Mukesh Ambani's telecom company has pipped rival Bharti Airtel in revenue market share (RMS) in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. Ambani's Reliance Jio Infocmm's gross revenue market share shot up by 13 basis points (bps) to 41.7% between January-March 2023 while Airtel's RMS remained unchanged at 36.5%. Vodafone Idea (vi), the third private telco in the country, lost its RMS by 42 bps to 16.6%, according to data mentioned by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

RMS is a measure of overall telecoms market leadership and its base point is 0.01%.

According to a report by Economic Times, Motilal Oswal said Jio's market share gains are in almost every circle. The Ambani-backed company reported around 20 bp market share revenue in metro -A and B circles. However, Bharti Airtel's share gains in metros/A circles were lower at 10 bp and slid 20 bp in the b circles, Motilal Oswal told ET.

It said Airtel saw a decline in market share gains due to an increase in base tariffs for its 2G packs. Airtel's 2G mobile rates have increased across 22 circles due to a hike in prepaid rates.

Jio added 30.5 lakh mobile subscribers in March while Vi lost 12.12 lakh wireless users during the month, according to TRAI. Sunil Mittal-led telecom company Bharti Airtel onboarded 10.37 lakh mobile subscribers in March, raising its subscriber base to 37.09 crores in March against 36.98 crores in February.

Reliance Jio added 30.5 lakh subscribers in March, as its subscriber count exceeded 43 crore, compared to 42.71 crore in February.

Vodafone Idea -- which trails Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in the mobile market subscriber tally -- lost 12.12 lakh mobile users in March. Vodafone Idea's mobile subscriber base shrunk to 23.67 crore in March, from 23.79 crore in the previous month.