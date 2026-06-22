Jio Platforms IPO signals diverging growth paths with Bharti Airtel

Jio Platforms and its closest rival Bharti Airtel are pursuing contrasting growth strategies—Airtel via overseas expansion, data centres and financial services, and Jio through broadband, and artificial intelligence (AI)—as Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) digital arm gears up for a public listing.
While mobile services remain the mainstay for both companies, Airtel is betting its future beyond telecom on its Africa business expansion, its data centre arm Nxtra, Airtel Payments Bank, and its newly-added non-bank financial services arm, Airtel Money.
Jio, meanwhile, is aggressively expanding its home broadband footprint through 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) and is now eyeing the next phase of growth in emerging areas such as AI services and satellite-based internet via its own constellation.
Bharti Airtel operates as a service provider in geographies like Africa, whereas Jio is primarily focusing on expanding the global reach of its technology solutions, such as its indigenous 5G stack and feature phone software. Jio Platforms—which houses RIL's telecom business Reliance Jio alongside other digital ventures—filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on 19 June to raise about ₹35,000 crore, potentially India's largest initial public offering (IPO) yet.