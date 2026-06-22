Jio Platforms IPO signals diverging growth paths with Bharti Airtel

Jatin Grover
5 min read22 Jun 2026, 05:45 AM IST
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A comparison of both companies’ strategies gains significance as Jio prepares for its public listing.(Mint)
Summary
Jio Platforms commands a higher valuation due to its rapid growth but Bharti Airtel continues to lead on monetisation.

Jio Platforms and its closest rival Bharti Airtel are pursuing contrasting growth strategies—Airtel via overseas expansion, data centres and financial services, and Jio through broadband, and artificial intelligence (AI)—as Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) digital arm gears up for a public listing.

While mobile services remain the mainstay for both companies, Airtel is betting its future beyond telecom on its Africa business expansion, its data centre arm Nxtra, Airtel Payments Bank, and its newly-added non-bank financial services arm, Airtel Money.

Jio, meanwhile, is aggressively expanding its home broadband footprint through 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) and is now eyeing the next phase of growth in emerging areas such as AI services and satellite-based internet via its own constellation.

Bharti Airtel operates as a service provider in geographies like Africa, whereas Jio is primarily focusing on expanding the global reach of its technology solutions, such as its indigenous 5G stack and feature phone software. Jio Platforms—which houses RIL's telecom business Reliance Jio alongside other digital ventures—filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on 19 June to raise about 35,000 crore, potentially India's largest initial public offering (IPO) yet.

A comparison of both companies’ strategies gains significance as Jio prepares for its public listing. Investors are likely to look beyond subscriber additions and tariff hikes to assess earnings sustainability and future revenue drivers relative to its immediate competitor, Bharti Airtel.

Different strokes

Parag Kar, an independent telecom analyst, said, “Jio’s growth strategy appears more volume- and scale-driven, with a strong push on wireless home and enterprise broadband. That can expand fast, but may face spectrum capacity constraints over time, while technologies such as UBR (unlicenced band radio) could also raise service-quality concerns if interference and congestion are not managed well.”

Airtel, in comparison, appears more anchored in postpaid, enterprise and fibre-led home broadband. Fibre may grow more slowly, but it is generally more stable and symmetric than wireless broadband, Kar said.

Airtel's FY26 consolidated revenue was 2.11 trillion, with Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of 1.2 trillion, including contributions from Africa business and tower arm Indus Towers. Jio Platforms reported a revenue of 1.47 trillion and Ebitda of 76,255 crore from a business that is largely focused on telecom and digital services in India. Its key infrastructure such as towers, fibre and data-centre services are housed in separate group entities or outsourced to vendors.

Airtel’s India revenue, excluding passive infrastructure, stood at roughly 1.40 trillion in FY26. This brings it close to Jio’s domestic revenue base and sharpens the financial comparison between the two operators. The Africa business contributes about 27% to Bharti Airtel’s total revenue, with Airtel's 79% stake in that African entity valued at 1.3 trillion.

Also Read | Andy Mukherjee: how SpaceX may have set the stage for Jio’s public issue

Also, Airtel’s Ebitda margin expanded by more than three percentage points to 57.5% in FY26 from 54% in FY24, while Jio’s expanded to 51.91% in FY26 from 50.16% in FY24, according to a comparison in Jio's draft IPO papers.

“Jio is a nearly decade-old company, whereas Airtel is a three-decade-old business. Both have different business strategies. For an apples-to-apples comparison, it is also important to note that Jio has discounted its business model to capture the market. That’s why its margins are lower,” said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities, a Sebi-registered securities broking company.

According to Bathini, Jio largely remains a telecom-focused company, but its long-term ambition is to evolve into a technology-driven platform with offerings spanning areas such as AI, cloud, satellite, and digital services.

Kar, however, pointed out that Jio’s cloud-based AI services over telecom networks—such as the call transcription showcased at its annual general meeting—could open new monetisation opportunities. However, if privacy, consent and data governance are not handled transparently, such services could face trust-related challenges, he added.

In a note dated 18 June, brokerage house Motilal Oswal pegged the valuation of Jio Platforms at 12 trillion, compared to Bharti Airtel's 11.6 trillion, as per BSE. Bharti Airtel is India’s third-largest company by market capitalization.

Valuations compared

Jio commands a higher valuation than Airtel due to the rapid growth of its wireless and home broadband businesses over a relatively short period. In the core mobile business, Jio remains larger with 524.4 million subscribers compared with Airtel India’s 482.4 million. It also leads in data consumption, with users averaging 42.3 GB per month versus Airtel’s 31.4 GB.

Despite this, Airtel continues to lead on monetisation. Its average revenue per user (Arpu) stood at 257 in Q4FY26 compared with 214 for Jio, supported by a higher postpaid mix and premiumisation.

Analysts believe Jio’s lower return on capital employed—which stood at 10.8% in FY26 compared to Airtel’s 19%, according to the DRHP—will pave the way for the next round of tariff hikes.

“Investors should view the company from a long-term perspective, as many of these emerging businesses are still in the investment phase and may take time to generate meaningful returns,” Bhatini said, referring to Jio's AI services and satellite internet.

Competition is also shifting toward fixed broadband and enterprise services. Jio added 9.6 million fixed broadband customers in FY26, driven by the rapid expansion of its JioAirFiber user base to 12.9 million. According to an Analysys Mason report, out of India's 63.6 million fixed broadband users as of 31 March, 27.1 million used either JioFiber or JioAirFiber services. By comparison, Airtel’s Q4 report showed it had 14.2 million home broadband users at the end of March.

Also Read | Airtel opposes Jio’s proposal to use 5G band for Wi-Fi services

About the Author

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

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