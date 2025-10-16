Jio Platforms Q2 preview: Rising broadband, premium users to lift growth ahead of IPO
Summary
Rising broadband demand, higher-value users and modest tariff tweaks are expected to lift Jio Platforms’ September-quarter performance as it readies for a 2026 stock market debut.
IPO-bound Jio Platforms is expected to post steady growth for the July–September quarter, driven by a rising user base, strong home broadband demand and a growing share of premium customers, analysts said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story