Jio Platforms raises $4.5 billion from Google

“RIL and Jio Platforms, in particular, deserve a good deal of credit for India’s digital transformation. The pace and scale of digital transformation in India are hugely inspiring for us and reinforces our view that building products for India first helps us build better products for users everywhere," Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google and Alphabet (Google’s parent), said. “I am excited that our joint collaboration will focus on increasing access for hundreds of millions of Indians who don’t currently own a smartphone while improving the mobile experience for all."