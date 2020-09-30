Jio requests DoT to conduct spectrum auction at earliest

Jio wants spectrum auction in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz and 2500 MHz bands. It did not seek an auction for the 3,300-3,600 MHz band, meant for 5G services. Jio is the only profit-making telecom player in the Indian market and looks to repurchase a major chunk of the spectrum in the crucial 800 MHz band, the most efficient for 4G services, which will expire in 2021. Its parent, Jio Platforms Ltd has raised ₹1.5 trillion, part of which will be used to fund its spectrum requirements.