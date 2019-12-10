NEW DELHI : After rivals Vodafone Idea and Airtel introduced new plans allowing unlimited voice calls to any operator, Reliance Jio has now re-introduced two of its popular prepaid recharge plans -- ₹149 and ₹98.

With effect from December 6, Jio had introduced new tariff plans with prices going up to 39%. It had then announced 11 all-in-one plans with validity period starting from 28 days and going up to 365 days. The cheapest plan was for ₹129 which gave 2GB data along with 1,000 minutes of talktime to non-Jio numbers. The ₹129 plan was valid for 28 days.

Jio's ₹98 plan explained:

In its affordable pack category, Jio now has one more plan -- ₹98. The new recharge plan is valid for 28 days and gives you a total data of 2 GB after which speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. You are also entitled to a total of 300 SMSes.

Voice calls are free for all Jio to Jio and Jio to landline calls. You need to opt for IUC top-up vouchers for making calls to non-Jio mobile numbers. For every ₹10 spent on off-net mobile voice calls, additional complementary 1 GB data will be given to you for free.

If you are opting for the ₹98 recharge plan, you will have to buy the top-up voucher for making non-Jio calls.

₹149 plan:

Jio has now relaunched its ₹149 plan which has a validity period of 24 days and comes with 24 GB data. You get 300 minutes of free talktime to non-Jio mobile numbers. You also get 100 SMS per data and a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.