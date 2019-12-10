NEW DELHI : After rivals Vodafone Idea and Airtel introduced new plans allowing unlimited voice calls to any operator, Reliance Jio has now re-introduced two of its popular prepaid recharge plans -- 149 and 98.

With effect from December 6, Jio had introduced new tariff plans with prices going up to 39%. It had then announced 11 all-in-one plans with validity period starting from 28 days and going up to 365 days. The cheapest plan was for 129 which gave 2GB data along with 1,000 minutes of talktime to non-Jio numbers. The 129 plan was valid for 28 days.

Jio's 98 plan explained:

In its affordable pack category, Jio now has one more plan -- 98. The new recharge plan is valid for 28 days and gives you a total data of 2 GB after which speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. You are also entitled to a total of 300 SMSes.

Voice calls are free for all Jio to Jio and Jio to landline calls. You need to opt for IUC top-up vouchers for making calls to non-Jio mobile numbers. For every 10 spent on off-net mobile voice calls, additional complementary 1 GB data will be given to you for free.

If you are opting for the 98 recharge plan, you will have to buy the top-up voucher for making non-Jio calls.

149 plan:

Jio has now relaunched its 149 plan which has a validity period of 24 days and comes with 24 GB data. You get 300 minutes of free talktime to non-Jio mobile numbers. You also get 100 SMS per data and a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

