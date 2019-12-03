NEW DELHI : If you do not want to pay more for using Reliance Jio, which will increase the price of its recharge plans with effect from Friday, you can save yourself from tariff hike for a year with the help of advance recharge plans.

Jio has asked users to take full benefits of its old recharge plans by stocking up on Jio recharges before prices jump up by up to 40% from December 6.

If you recharge now, the plan will get activated only after the validity of your current plan expires.

If you recharge with Jio's 149 plan it will remain valid for 24 days, the ₹444 plan will run till 84 days and the ₹1,699 plan will have a validity period of 365 days.

To get 336 days of uninterrupted services, you can recharge four times with ₹444 plan which offers you 2GB data per day. Each such ₹444 recharge is valid for 84 days and buying four such plans will ensure that you get 336 days of service.

Last Sunday, along with other telecom operators, Jio had announced that it will launch new all-in-one plans with unlimited voice and data. Although Jio has decided to increase tariffs by 40%, the operator has said it will compensate users with 300% more benefits.

Rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have already increased their tariff plans from today.

Jio is yet to announce its plans but market analysts estimate that its plans are likely to be cheaper than others.

This is the first price hike over the past five years in India's telecom sector that is facing tariff war with voice calls becoming almost free in 2016 and steep 95% fall in data prices to ₹11.78 per GB at present from ₹269 per GB in 2014.

Analysts also estimate that after prepaid plans the operators will also hike prices of their postpaid plans soon.