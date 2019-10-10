NEW DELHI : If you have a Reliance Jio mobile phone connection, then you might not be able to call mobile customers of Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and other operators without recharging with an IUC top-up voucher. Since this is the first time that Jio, launched in September 2017, is charging for making voice calls, it is also the first time that prepaid Jio users will have to buy a voucher for making domestic voice calls.

The vouchers will not only give you talktime for making calls to any non-Jio number in India but will also give you free data. For every ₹10 voucher you buy, you are entitled to 1 GB of free data.

Jio's new voucher offer:

A ₹10 voucher will give you 124 minutes of talktime to non-Jio mobiles and 1 GB of free data. If you buy the ₹20 voucher, you get 249 minutes of IUC talktime and 2GB free data. A ₹50 voucher will give you 656 minutes of talktime to non-Jio mobile phones and 5 GB of free data while the ₹100 voucher comes with 1,362 minutes of calls and 10 GB data.

The new voucher rates imply that you pay 6 paise only per call made to a non-Jio mobile phone. Even that 6 paise is refunded to you in the form of data. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has been saying that customers should pay for only one service -- voice or data not both. The new voucher has been designed keeping in mind this principle.

Reliance Jio users should keep in mind that there has been no change in plans as all Jio to Jio calls, Jio to landline and incoming calls remain free. You can also make calls using apps like WhatsApp, FaceTime, Skype, etc which would also be free since they use data.