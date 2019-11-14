NEW DELHI : Telecom operator Reliance Jio has revamped its ₹149 recharge plan by rejigging validity period and data offer. Jio has also introduced free IUC voice calls in the new ₹149 plan.

Earlier, the ₹149 prepaid plan came with 28 days of validity and 42 GB mobile data. But now the ₹149 plan has been converted into "Jio All-in-one plans". The revised pack comes with 24 days of validity and offers 36 GB data.

To make calls to non-Jio numbers, you can buy top-up vouchers starting from ₹10. Each such ₹10 voucher comes with free 1GB data.

You also get 100 SMSes every day besides a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

The closest competitor of the ₹149 plan is the ₹222 recharge plan which comes with 28 days of validity but gives you a higher data benefit of 56 GB. You also get 1,000 minutes of free calling to non-Jio numbers.

Besides, Jio offers another ₹198 plan which comes with 56 GB data benefit and 28 days of validity.

Jio all-in-one plans:

Besides the revised ₹149 plan, Jio also offers ₹444, 222, 333 and 555 recharge plans. Each one comes with a varying period of validity and data benefit. All of them offer unlimited Jio to Jio calls.

Following Jio's decision to charge consumers for making voice calls to all non-Jio subscribers at the IUC rate of 6 paise a minute, the operator had introduced the new all-in-one plans where you get a fixed number of non-Jio calls free.

The price of Jio's long-term packs with validity of 360 days, almost a year, go upto ₹9,999.