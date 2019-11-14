NEW DELHI : Telecom operator Reliance Jio has revamped its 149 recharge plan by rejigging validity period and data offer. Jio has also introduced free IUC voice calls in the new 149 plan.

Earlier, the 149 prepaid plan came with 28 days of validity and 42 GB mobile data. But now the 149 plan has been converted into "Jio All-in-one plans". The revised pack comes with 24 days of validity and offers 36 GB data.

To make calls to non-Jio numbers, you can buy top-up vouchers starting from 10. Each such 10 voucher comes with free 1GB data.

You also get 100 SMSes every day besides a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

The closest competitor of the 149 plan is the 222 recharge plan which comes with 28 days of validity but gives you a higher data benefit of 56 GB. You also get 1,000 minutes of free calling to non-Jio numbers.

Besides, Jio offers another 198 plan which comes with 56 GB data benefit and 28 days of validity.

Jio all-in-one plans:

Besides the revised 149 plan, Jio also offers 444, 222, 333 and 555 recharge plans. Each one comes with a varying period of validity and data benefit. All of them offer unlimited Jio to Jio calls.

Following Jio's decision to charge consumers for making voice calls to all non-Jio subscribers at the IUC rate of 6 paise a minute, the operator had introduced the new all-in-one plans where you get a fixed number of non-Jio calls free.

The price of Jio's long-term packs with validity of 360 days, almost a year, go upto 9,999.

