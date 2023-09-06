Jio seeks flexible use of satellite spectrum, writes to Trai

Reliance Jio has sought flexible use of airwaves between satellite and terrestrial use, noting that the latest changes in technology and standards have allowed for integrated or converged networks.

The No 1 carrier has communicated this stance to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in a letter ahead of expected recommendations on assignment of spectrum for space-based communication services.

“Spectrum should be permitted to be used for either terrestrial or satellite networks or both, basis the successful bidder’s business case," the carrier has said in the letter seen by Mint, where it has referred to a recent decision by the New Zealand government to allow 24-30 GHz spectrum, part of Ka band, to be used for satellite and mobile services.

Jio has built on its earlier submission where it has made the case for auction of airwaves for satellite networks. Airwaves in the Ku and Ka bands are used for satellite communications. Ku band ranges from 10 GHz to 15 GHz and Ka band is between 17 GHz and 31 GHz.

The carrier’s views are opposed by Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Amazon that are pitching for administrative allocation of airwaves.