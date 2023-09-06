Jio seeks flexible use of satellite spectrum, writes to Trai

Jio seeks flexible use of satellite spectrum, writes to Trai1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 08:58 PM IST
Reliance Jio wants flexible use of airwaves for satellite and terrestrial networks in India, according to a letter to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai)
Reliance Jio has sought flexible use of airwaves between satellite and terrestrial use, noting that the latest changes in technology and standards have allowed for integrated or converged networks.
