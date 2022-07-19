Jio signals 5G blitz with ₹14k cr auction deposit4 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 12:33 AM IST
Adani Data deposits paltry sum, indicating it may seek airwaves for captive use
NEW DELHI : Adani Data Networks, the surprise contender for 5G airwaves, has put in a paltry ₹100 crore as earnest money to participate in 5G spectrum auctions, suggesting the company may only bid for airwaves in a few circles for enterprise or captive use, industry experts said.