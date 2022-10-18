Jio surpasses BSNL in wireline services, leads in wireless and fixed internet categories

The Mukesh Ambani-owned carrier had a 28.3% share of the wireline market compared to BSNL’s 27.46% with over 7.1 million customers, while Bharti Airtel was at No 3 with 23.86% share and nearly 6.2 million customers. While BSNL lost about 15,000 customers in the segment in the month, Jio gained about 262,000, that aided in tipping the scale to its side. Airtel gained over 119000 customers in the month, strengthening its ranking.

