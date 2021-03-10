New Delhi: The launch of seven tariff plans for micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs) could be Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd’s move to capture market share and increase its revenues from a segment that has largely remained untouched by other telecom operators, said analysts.

The Mukesh Ambani-led telco on Tuesday rolled out bundled tariff packages that include broadband connection, voice calls, video conferencing and other digital solutions, claiming to offer these services in a market of 50 million small and medium businesses at one-tenth of the current price.

“MSME is a huge space which has historically seen limited focus from Tata Communications and Bharti Airtel, who mostly cater to large enterprises. Tata Communications does not cater to MSMEs at all, but its group telco Tata Teleservices does. So it should have low impact (on Jio’s plans). But, this certainly has huge scope for Jio," said a telecom analyst on condition of anonymity.

Through these plans, starting at ₹901, Reliance Jio is looking to replicate the model of its mobile business, where it is now the largest telco by market share, analysts said. Of the 50 million MSMEs, Jio can capture 15-20 million through its latest offerings, Bofa Securities said in a report.

With growth estimated for India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and the government’s focus on domestic manufacturing through its ‘Make in India’ initiative, the MSME market is expected to expand, leading to rise in demand for digital services, Bofa Securities said.

“By offering a bundled connectivity plan at one-tenth of the existing price ( ₹15,000-20,000/month) in the market, Jio is looking to expand the addressable market. We note that current SME market is underserved with companies like Tata Teleservices, Bharti Airtel focusing more on large enterprises," it said.

Some analysts said it is difficult to compare Jio’s offers with the existing ones as the services are not standard across the industry. However, the offerings could help Jio gain MSME subscribers rapidly as it did in case of wireless as well as home broadband services, they said.

Reliance Jio's cheapest plan of ₹901 includes unlimited fibre broadband connectivity with upload and download speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) and provides one connection for calls anywhere in India.

At ₹10,001, the most expensive plan offers 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) broadband speed, eight lines of voice calls and 25 licences of Microsoft Office apps, JioMeet, Microsoft Teams and others.

“Integrated ready-to-use offerings, assisted sales and on-boarding, and digital account management could enable Jio to aggressively gain MSME subscribers, like they did in mobility and home broadband segments," UBS said in a report.

With its offerings, Jio is competing with Bharti Airtel Ltd, which is India’s largest player in the business-to-business (B2B) space and provides connectivity, cloud, security and collaboration and data centre solutions.

Airtel serves more than 2,500 large, and over one million small and medium enterprises and startups. Last year, the telco launched a host of services such as video conferencing app BlueJeans, suite of cyber security solutions called Airtel Secure and a cloud communications platform for enterprises.

